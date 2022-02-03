“Unreal” and “Computing the Impossible” – technologies that will change the world

As part of the Technology Vision 2022 report, analysts from the Irish company identified four promising trends that will soon change people’s attitudes towards physical and virtual realities. Accenture labeled these trends WebMe, Programmable World, Unreal, and Computing the Impossible. Each of these technologies is a breakthrough in itself, and when they complement each other, they will create a completely new unusual world where physical and different types of digital reality are thoroughly mixed.

Accenture positions the metaverse as an evolving and expanding continuum. The latter, according to business analysts, will cover many dimensions, including augmented reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital twins. Technology Vision predicts that a digital reality will soon emerge that will change the experience of both consumers and corporations. At the same time, analysts are sure that not all companies that strive for the future realize that they are not yet ready for next-generation technologies.

The process of transition to this continuum has been launched – Accenture noted that already now people around the world are surrounded by smart factories, smart liners, and automated ports. In the near future, these digital objects will begin to grow and capture new territories, so “smart districts, cities, and countries” will appear – virtual places where people will come to relax, have fun and communicate. At the same time, enterprises will move their business operations into the metaverse, supporting internal virtual environments that allow employees to interact with each other from anywhere in the world.

“On a typical day in 2030, a construction superintendent operates an ice rink at a construction site in California. He and his colleague manage teams of robots that lay asphalt on the road. Suddenly, his assistant appears as a hologram, waving to him to confirm that the work is done for today, and reminding him that it’s time to meet with the inspector on another project. The foreman approaches the mobile office, puts on a VR headset, and finds himself in the lobby of the virtual urban planning department, ”accenture outlined their vision of the future.

Accenture also added that such changes will affect virtually every industry in which large enterprises do business. This means reshaping the modern internet and how people perceive it. The lines between reality and virtuality will be blurred as humans and machines will be able to influence both worlds at the same time, no matter where they currently are.

WebMe: put yourself in the metaverse

The first trend is WebMe, also known as Web 3.0. This factor involves the creation of the “next-generation Internet”, which will be built on the blockchain. In this version of the network, Accenture argues, no single organization will be able to control the flow of information. This means that in order to store information on central servers, each network member will have access to the same data in the form of a distributed ledger. It is expected that the Web 3.0 economy will be built on cryptocurrencies, the demand for which has been actively growing over the past few years.

Programmable World: Personalized Planet

In a programmable world, control, tuning, and automation will be completely absorbed by the human environment. These integrated systems, from coffee makers to alarm systems, will do all the work on their own, and in addition, they will learn and get better. The best participants in the IT sector will catch this trend and personalize algorithms – machines will begin to “understand” their owners better and will act the way the user wants.

Unreal: creating synthetic and authentic

Data generated by AI and other programs is spreading at lightning speed, so its authenticity is becoming more and more valuable. Accenture said that synthetic data will soon reflect the physical world too convincingly, so people will lose interest in the “reality” of objects. Instead of the real, “authentic” will come first – something that can be both physical and digital.

Calculating the Impossible: New Machines, New Possibilities

The last item on Accenture’s list is the calculation of the impossible. The experts explained that although computational theory and hardware are not a concept, such technologies are necessary for everyone in the digitalization process. Accenture’s first bet is quantum computers, machines that rely on non-permanent qubits instead of traditional ones and zeros. As quantum computing becomes widely available, consumers and businesses will discover new opportunities to improve the quality of life.

As proof of its faith in the new Technology Vision forecast, the analytics firm launched the Accenture Metaverse Continuum, a business group. The new division will be led by Paul Dougherty, Accenture’s chief technology officer, and Accenture Interactive’s CEO and creative chairman, David Droga. The subsidiary will take over the support of organizations that seek to reach a new level of digitalization.

“The next generation of the internet is unfolding and will lead to a new wave of digital transformation far greater than what we have seen so far. Our vision of the metaverse as a continuum challenges prevailing, narrower views and highlights why organizations must operate today or work in worlds created by and for someone else,” Droga said.