April 7, 2022 3:52 am
Urban development may contribute to obesity

Not only unhealthy food, a sedentary lifestyle, and lack of sleep can lead to obesity. The Healthy Community Index, a new tool developed by New Zealand scientists, has shown that urban design can have a major impact on the physical and mental health of a population.

New Zealand has a very high percentage of adults who are obese – 32% in 2016, although the United States remains the absolute leader (37.3%). In addition, data for 2021 show an upward trend in this indicator in many countries. Death from the effects of obesity awaits every twentieth inhabitant of the planet. The global economic damage is 2.8% of world GDP, that is, approximately $2 trillion.

Obesity and similar health problems are often considered a personal responsibility of the patient, but this approach does not solve the problems and does not provide all the answers, writes Science Alert. The rapid rise in obesity since the 1980s is happening too fast for biological and genetic reasons. It is possible that this is actually a normal reaction to changes in the environment: high availability of energy-rich but nutrient-poor foods and reduced ability to use stored energy.

In today’s world, maintaining a healthy lifestyle often requires a lot of effort. We are surrounded by conveniently located fast-food restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, we commute to work by public or private transport rather than walking or cycling, fresh fruits and vegetables are not always available, and fitness center memberships are expensive. All this creates the so-called “obesogenic”, that is, an environment conducive to obesity.

The index, developed by scientists from the University of Canterbury, includes five factors that contribute to the formation of a degenerative environment: fast food outlets, takeaway food outlets, grocery stores, liquor stores, and gambling establishments. Five factors contributing to a healthy lifestyle were also taken into account: parks, beaches, water recreation areas, sports centers, vegetable and fruit shops, and supermarkets.

Based on these parameters, a rating was calculated for each area of ​​New Zealand. The results showed that in places where people with obesity are most prevalent, the distance to “harmful objects” is half as much as in the healthiest areas.

This phenomenon can be considered a form of social injustice, which is rooted in the absence of norms and laws that guarantee equal opportunities for all areas to lead a healthy lifestyle.

A new method of combating obesity was discovered by scientists last year. It turns out that one type of unhealthy white fat turns into useful brown fat and leads to improved metabolism. This previously unknown calorie-burning pathway could be a new weight loss strategy.

