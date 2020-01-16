Using geometry and digital maps to increase road safety

An automotive company has released a ground-breaking lane-guidance module for navigation that considers not only the nuances of road geometry but also objects in the vehicle’s environment.

NNG LLC, a market leader in location-based mobility and automotive cyber-security solutions, have announced the development of a first-of-its-kind situational analysis, lane-guidance module for navigation, enabling advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features and future automated driving applications.

The proof of concept, built upon NNG’s modular navigation software development kit, utilises vehicle sensor data, HD maps, and environmental models to enable advanced lane-level guidance. The solution revolutionises how environmental model and HD map data is visualised on infotainment HMIs. It also provides cutting-edge voice and visual guidance that considers not only the nuances of road geometry from the HD map data, but also objects in the vehicle’s environment.

NNG’s solution can, by algorithmically calculating lane occupancy, predict other vehicles’ positions in surrounding lanes, enabling NNG to suggest tactical manoeuvres to the driver or autonomous driving module. The solution also features optimised guidance timing helping to dramatically reduce driver cognitive load, increasing road safety.

The solution can also be customised to cater to cost-sensitive markets. Primarily designed to leverage OEM investments in sensors, AI, and image recognition technology, the solution can also use SD maps enriched with HD map-based lane layers.

“The recent ground-breaking improvements in vehicle-sensors, AI technologies, and HD mapping not only enable automated driving but can also be used to make manual driving safer by warning the driver, via modern human-machine interfaces such as augmented reality head-up displays,” – said Martin Pfeifle, CTO of NNG LLC. “NNG is excited to be at the forefront of this wave of innovation.”

First demonstrated at CES 2020, NNG plans to further develop the proof of concept to optimise it for a variety of navigation and automated driving use-cases.

NNG, a global automotive software supplier, works to provide the best in-vehicle experience for all. The company delivers solutions of exceptional value for connected navigation, cyber security, and user experience. Known for its iGO Navigation software, its solutions are primarily used in white-label products for major car companies. NNG’s navigation is installed on over 60 million devices globally, with 38 car brands and growing.