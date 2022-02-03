March 30, 2022 5:47 pm
UV LEDs kill HIV and coronavirus in seconds

Light bulbs are easy to integrate throughout public spaces and effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19, the authors of the study said. This simple and underestimated method is now being improved and commercialized.

Replacing conventional lighting with UV LEDs could be a powerful tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19, according to the University of Toronto Scarborough website. New work by Canadian researchers demonstrates that UV radiation kills bacterial spores of Bacillus pumilus, as well as HIV and coronaviruses at various concentrations in a few seconds.

At the initial stage of the experiments, scientists worked with bacterial spores: in 20 seconds of exposure to ultraviolet light, their growth stopped at 99%. “If you can kill these spores, then most likely you can kill most other viruses,” commented author Christina Guzzo. Further results confirmed her assumptions.

Aerosols with coronaviruses and HIV were exposed to ultraviolet light – in 30 seconds, the ability of viruses to infect decreased by 93%. At higher concentrations, the results were lower, then even under the worst-case scenario, the figures did not fall below 88%.

When scientists compared the effects of UV light to two powerful disinfectants, they found similar results. According to them, the use of UV LEDs is much more efficient and economical than regular cleaning with chemicals. First, it is fully automated. Secondly, this approach does not leave any waste harmful to the environment.

UV LEDs are easy to integrate into lighting systems everywhere in public places, and “cleaning” can be done quickly and at a time when no one is on the premises. Startup Safe Antivirus Technologies, for example, has already begun developing motion-sensing UV LEDs that will automatically switch from UV to normal when a person enters a room.

Currently, vaccination remains the main means of preventing COVID-19. Recently, scientists for the first time used vaccines in the treatment of coronavirus – a man had been ill with COVID-19 for more than seven months and only after two doses of the drug passed the first negative PCR test.

