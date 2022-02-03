Vaccination against covid did not lead to congenital anomalies of the fetus

Vaccination with vector or mRNA vaccines against covid in early pregnancy is not associated with an increased risk of congenital anomalies in the fetus, American scientists report in JAMA Pediatrics. So far, these are preliminary results of a retrospective study, but as the authors note, doctors can use them when counseling pregnant women and women planning a pregnancy.

Although the efficacy and safety of covid vaccines in pregnant women have already been demonstrated in a number of studies, and they are included in most recommendations for the prevention of coronavirus infection, some concerns remain about the safety of vaccines for the fetus and embryo. Most U.S. coronavirus vaccine companies recommend that pregnant women get vaccinated if the expected benefits outweigh the potential risks. In Russia, from March 25, 2022, pregnant women from the 22nd week of pregnancy can be vaccinated with the Sputnik Light vaccine with the same weighting of benefits and risks.

Rachel Ruderman and colleagues at Northwestern University in Chicago retrospectively studied a cohort of pregnant women who had fetal ultrasound results and covid vaccination records with both vector and mRNA vaccines. At the same time, during the ultrasound examination, the doctors did not know about the status of the woman being vaccinated.

The period thirty days before conception and up to the 15th week of pregnancy, scientists considered the teratogenic window (the time when exposure to external factors is most dangerous for the formation of the embryo). Congenital fetal anomalies were defined as developmental abnormalities detected by ultrasonography during the second trimester that could affect the life expectancy, health, or functioning of the newborn.

Of 3156 pregnant women (mean age 33.4 years), 2622 (83.1 percent) received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 1149 (43.8 percent) were vaccinated within the teratogenic window. Doctors identified fetal abnormalities in 27 of 534 unvaccinated women (5.1 percent) and 109 of 2,622 women who received at least one dose of the vaccine (4.2 percent). Similar results were obtained by scientists with a narrowing of the teratogenic window (2-10 weeks of pregnancy). After adjusting for potential risk factors for congenital anomalies (age at birth, hypertension, and glycated hemoglobin in the first trimester), vaccination within the teratogenic window was not associated with the development of congenital anomalies detected by ultrasound.

Since this study is limited to a retrospective approach and short follow-up time (not every case was known for the outcome of delivery), its results should be considered preliminary. However, according to the authors, they can be used in counseling pregnant women and women planning pregnancy.

There has been a lot of good news in the research on the effectiveness of covid vaccines lately. Thus, the vaccine from Pfizer protected children and adolescents from severe covid, and Sputnik V proved to be effective in people with HIV infection.