April 7, 2022 3:53 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Vaccination against covid did not lead to congenital anomalies of the fetus

Vaccination against covid did not lead to congenital anomalies of the fetus

Vaccination with vector or mRNA vaccines against covid in early pregnancy is not associated with an increased risk of congenital anomalies in the fetus, American scientists report in JAMA Pediatrics. So far, these are preliminary results of a retrospective study, but as the authors note, doctors can use them when counseling pregnant women and women planning a pregnancy.

Although the efficacy and safety of covid vaccines in pregnant women have already been demonstrated in a number of studies, and they are included in most recommendations for the prevention of coronavirus infection, some concerns remain about the safety of vaccines for the fetus and embryo. Most U.S. coronavirus vaccine companies recommend that pregnant women get vaccinated if the expected benefits outweigh the potential risks. In Russia, from March 25, 2022, pregnant women from the 22nd week of pregnancy can be vaccinated with the Sputnik Light vaccine with the same weighting of benefits and risks.

Rachel Ruderman and colleagues at Northwestern University in Chicago retrospectively studied a cohort of pregnant women who had fetal ultrasound results and covid vaccination records with both vector and mRNA vaccines. At the same time, during the ultrasound examination, the doctors did not know about the status of the woman being vaccinated.

The period thirty days before conception and up to the 15th week of pregnancy, scientists considered the teratogenic window (the time when exposure to external factors is most dangerous for the formation of the embryo). Congenital fetal anomalies were defined as developmental abnormalities detected by ultrasonography during the second trimester that could affect the life expectancy, health, or functioning of the newborn.

Of 3156 pregnant women (mean age 33.4 years), 2622 (83.1 percent) received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 1149 (43.8 percent) were vaccinated within the teratogenic window. Doctors identified fetal abnormalities in 27 of 534 unvaccinated women (5.1 percent) and 109 of 2,622 women who received at least one dose of the vaccine (4.2 percent). Similar results were obtained by scientists with a narrowing of the teratogenic window (2-10 weeks of pregnancy). After adjusting for potential risk factors for congenital anomalies (age at birth, hypertension, and glycated hemoglobin in the first trimester), vaccination within the teratogenic window was not associated with the development of congenital anomalies detected by ultrasound.

Since this study is limited to a retrospective approach and short follow-up time (not every case was known for the outcome of delivery), its results should be considered preliminary. However, according to the authors, they can be used in counseling pregnant women and women planning pregnancy.

There has been a lot of good news in the research on the effectiveness of covid vaccines lately. Thus, the vaccine from Pfizer protected children and adolescents from severe covid, and Sputnik V proved to be effective in people with HIV infection.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Exoplanet ruby ​​clouds

Scientists have studied the “night side” of the exoplanet and found ruby ​​clouds there

For the first time, scientists have figured out what is happening on the “night side” of a superhot planet. The results of the study are published in the journal Nature. Using the Hubble Space Telescope, scientists studied the exoplanet WASP-121b. To understand what is happening on its “night side”, they compared observations at each phase of the orbit with computer models. It turned out that the temperature on that part

February 22, 2022
US House of Representatives votes to legalize marijuana

US House of Representatives votes to legalize marijuana

The lower house of the US Congress narrowly supported a bill to remove cannabis from the status of a banned substance at the federal level. This is the first serious step towards the decriminalization of this drug. The bill has yet to pass the Senate, but since it is also controlled by the Democrats, it is likely that it will pass there as well. The United States is

April 5, 2022
Geologists have found traces of the lost continent in the Eastern Mediterranean

Geologists have found traces of the lost continent in the Eastern Mediterranean

Thirty-four million years ago, Balkanatolia directly connected Asia with Western Europe, and Asiatic animals arrived here via this bridge, displacing the ancient fauna. During the Eocene, between 55 and 34 million years ago, Western Europe was separated from Central Asia, and their animal life was very different. In Europe, there were now extinct paleotheres, in Asia – many of the ancient representatives of mammals that exist

February 22, 2022
Cannabis also damages the lungs

Cannabis also damages the lungs, but in a different way than tobacco

Scientists from New Zealand presented data from a large-scale and long-term observation of people who have consumed marijuana throughout their lives. It turned out that long-term smoking of weed can lead to the development of severe and incurable emphysema, and with more pronounced early symptoms than smoking tobacco. With the growing trend towards marijuana legalization, new evidence supports the need to prioritize research on the long-term health

February 9, 2022
Jeff Bezos still thwarted the return of Americans to the moon

Jeff Bezos still thwarted the return of Americans to the moon

NASA management has officially made changes to the schedule of the Artemis program – the return of people to the moon is postponed from 2024 at best to 2025. According to Agency Director Bill Nelson, an important, although not the only reason for this decision was the recently concluded litigation over the contract for the descent module system. Blue Origin disputed the legality of NASA’s decision in

November 10, 2021
Using a drop of blood, a smartphone accurately assesses the risk of blood clots

Using a drop of blood, a smartphone accurately assesses the risk of blood clots

Scientists have developed a simple blood clotting test that is as accurate as laboratory tests. Their technology will replace regular laboratory screenings for patients with cardiovascular diseases who are at risk for stroke and heart attack. Today, patients with diseases of the heart and blood vessels, taking anticoagulants to thin the blood on a regular basis, are often forced to take an analysis for prothrombin time,

February 14, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022