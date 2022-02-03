March 29, 2022 6:55 am
Vaccination cured of COVID-19 a man who had been ill for more than 200 days

Only thanks to two doses of the vaccine, the patient was able to pass a negative test for COVID-19 for the first time in the 7.5 months that he spent in self-isolation at home. Now, this unique clinical case will be considered for the treatment of other patients with a weakened immune system.

Scientists from Cardiff University spoke about a 37-year-old patient who fell ill with COVID-19 in December 2020. The man had a rare immunodeficiency condition – Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome. The disease negatively affected the course of the infection and the virus continued to be detected in the body for 7.5 months. Most unusually, COVID-19 was mild enough that, apart from the loss of taste and smell, the man initially felt satisfactory, so medical treatment options were limited for him.

Due to positive results for COVID-19, the man spent many months in self-isolation in his apartment. During this period, he also developed symptoms of chest tightness, headaches, insomnia, and fatigue. Finally, the doctors offered the patient a therapeutic vaccination to help the body get rid of the virus permanently by stimulating the immune response.

The man was given two doses of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, one month apart. 72 days after the first dose and 218 days after infection, he tested negative for the first time.

“To our knowledge, mRNA vaccination was first used to treat persistent COVID-19 infection. Importantly, the vaccine was well tolerated by the patient and successfully induced a strong antibody and T cell response. This is an excellent result, given that in the past the patient’s response to conventional vaccinations was extremely limited, ”commented clinical scientist Mark Ponsford.

Now scientists are considering this strategy for other patients with weakened immune systems, who are also unable to recover for a long time.

Meanwhile, the so-called long covid is not manifested in any way by a positive PCR test but provokes unpleasant symptoms, the most common of which are disorders of the nervous system. Recently, scientists presented the results of long-term follow-up of those who had recovered from COVID-19 and concluded that depression and anxiety after infection can persist for 1.5 years.

