Vatican Secret Archives. For many centuries, the main occult secrets of mankind have been contained here.

To get here, you need to go through a complex verification process, proving not only the need to visit, but also your own qualifications. Then the lucky one who has received permission will overcome the security posts and find himself in the hall, where he will finally be given access to the desired information. Unless, of course, they find it (or want to find it). Photography is strictly prohibited here, so pictures from inside this building are quite rare. Meanwhile, its cellars contain the most valuable documents for the last 12 centuries of human history. Materials of the Holy Inquisition, protocols of interrogations of the Templars, occult literature, correspondence with all possible statesmen: from medieval kings to Hitler. The Vatican Secret Archives, and especially the secrets that it hides, have become the subject of various legends and myths, and sometimes conspiracy theories. We understand and seek the truth.

Pope’s property

The former name of this institution, which has become a household name over the centuries of its existence, has recently become obsolete. In the fall of 2019, Pope Francis renamed the Vatican Secret Archives the Vatican Apostolic Archives. Perhaps its reputation as a repository of almost the main secrets in the history of mankind, access to which is carefully regulated, has played a role. Although the Latin word secretum can be translated as “private”, “separate”, and not only as “strictly confidential”. This definition fixes, first of all, the legal status of the archive.

It is not a state institution (that is, it is not controlled by the Vatican as a country, its governing bodies). The archive is the personal property of the Pope, belongs to him while he occupies the Holy See, and passes to the next pontiff after the death or resignation of the previous one. Of course, at the same time, its funds contain not only personal documents of the popes, but also the entire set of materials that directly or indirectly affect the activities of the Catholic Church, of which the pontiffs are the supreme hierarch.

How did the archive come about?

The most important documentation concerning the work of the pope and the church as an institution headed by him began to be collected in the first centuries of the existence of the papacy. Almost nothing has come down to the present from that period. The duration of the past tense and the history that Christianity had to go through also have an effect. In the Middle Ages, there were more documents, the popes were much more influential, but various circumstances constantly called the safety of the corpus of collected materials into question. Rome, which became the main residence of the pontiffs, was regularly captured by someone, documents were destroyed or disappeared. Sometimes the popes themselves voluntarily or under duress left their capital. The archive was leaving with them, of course, losing something along the way. According to experts, only during the Napoleonic seizure of the vault (1809-1814), most likely, from a quarter to a third of its contents were lost.

Nevertheless, as a separate institution, the Secret Archives arose in 1610, being separated from the Vatican Library. In the same building with it, next to the famous and much more easily accessible Vatican Museums, it is still located. It is known that in 1980 an underground storage was expanded there, where there is, among other things, a bunker designed for the most valuable or vulnerable artifacts from the external environment.

What does it contain?

It is difficult to answer the question about the specific content of the funds with any precision. First of all, because of the size of the archive, which has been collected more or less systematically since the 8th century. The existence of at least 630 different thematic collections and 35,000 “volumes” of documents has been confirmed. There are even more impressive statistics. According to some statements, the total length of the shelves (of course, multi-level) reaches 85 km. At present, the archive’s employees are digitizing it, and the account is already running into millions of pages, although, obviously, at the moment, the work is far from being just completed, but even to relative completeness.

Some experts compared the Vatican vaults with Herculaneum, an ancient Roman city buried along with Pompeii under lava flows from Vesuvius. The best illustration of the thesis is a find made in the bowels of the Secret Archive in 2001. Then the Italian scientist Barbara Frale discovered in it the so-called. “Chinon parchment”, the most important document on the history of the Knights Templar. In accordance with it, Pope Clement V in 1308 acquitted the last Grand Master of the Templars, Jacques de Molay, and other leaders of the order in connection with the charges brought against them by the medieval Inquisition. The existence of this key piece of evidence was known, but no one could find it until the paleographer Frale found it in a box with other materials that had nothing to do with the history of the Templars. No one knows how many more such undiscovered treasures the archive contains.

Openness policy

The secret archive of the Vatican was closed to outsiders until the end of the 19th century. Only in 1881, after persistent requests from historians, Pope Leo XIII began to open it for access by specialists. His heirs on the Holy Throne continued this policy, not excluding the current pontiff. So, unique documents that had been in storerooms for centuries saw the light. We are talking about the interrogation protocols of Galileo, the verdict of the Inquisition of Giordano Bruno, the bull on the excommunication of Martin Luther, the suicide note of the French Queen Marie Antoinette, the letter of the English King Henry VIII with a request to annul his marriage, correspondence with Michelangelo and other primary sources important for scientists.

Of course, such a policy and all the declarations of Vatican officials about the openness of archives and the interest of the Church in establishing the truth did not mean at all that the entire array of information contained in a building near the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square is available for study. Funds were opened gradually, dosed. The last Pope Francis, just before the start of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020, opened the foundation of Pope Pius XI (1922-1939), whose relationship with Hitler was of particular interest to specialists. At the same time, the principle of inaccessibility of documents until they are 75 years old is still respected, which effectively cuts off access to any materials relating to the recent history of the Vatican and the church. Including such important ones for society as the policy on sexual abuse of minors.

What then is the inaccessibility?

It’s not just that much of the information under the age of 75 is still in the public domain. And not only in the fact that the exact contents of this vault are still unknown even to its employees, which is proved by unexpected finds periodically made there. Although the Vatican Secret Archive is indeed no longer secret, getting into it is still extremely difficult. Even journalists were allowed in for the first time only after the publication of Dan Brown’s book “Angels and Demons” to refute the conspiracy theories contained there.

It makes no sense for mere mortals to count on this in principle. Permission to visit can only be obtained by qualified specialists working in universities or other scientific institutions, with experience in archival work, a letter of recommendation and providing all the requested personal data. Moreover, the candidate must formulate the purpose and objectives of his research, as well as a list of documents for study. Such an application may be approved (or not), and only after that a historian or scholar of a different profile will be admitted to the holy of holies. Six months later, the procedure will have to be repeated. Perhaps, given the specifics of the archive and the value of the materials stored there, such a complex procedure is justified, but nevertheless, it is precisely because of it that the former Vatican Secret Archive still has a reputation in the public mind as a place that still holds many secrets. Who knows, maybe it is.