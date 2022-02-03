Veterinarians have proven that Viagra can cure dogs from a very rare disease

A potency-enhancing drug has been used to treat dogs that suffer from megaesophagus. The results of the study are published by the American Journal of Veterinary Research.

Sildenafil is a drug for increasing potency, a PDE₅ inhibitor. The most popular brand under which sildenafil is produced is Viagra from Pfizer. In a new study, scientists have found that the drug helps in the treatment of a rare disease in dogs – the megaesophagus.

Megaesophagus (ME) is an abnormal enlargement of the esophagus. The disease is both congenital and acquired. It can be provoked by a chest injury, organic phosphate poisoning, and injury to the esophagus by foreign objects.

This rare condition impairs the organ’s ability to move food into the stomach. As a result, it accumulates in the lower part of the esophagus. If the megaesophagus is left untreated, animals begin to regurgitate food and inhale it into the lungs. This leads to aspiration pneumonia.

Scientists from the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine conducted a new study on the effects of sildenafil in animals. Although best known for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, this drug is also used already to treat elevated pulmonary arterial pressure in dogs and humans.

It turned out that liquid sildenafil relaxes the smooth muscles of the lower esophagus. As a result, it opens, allowing food to pass into the stomach. Other than some rare gastrointestinal irritation, there were no side effects in dogs at the dose used in the study.

Although the study is promising, the scientists note that there is still much to be learned about the drug. In the future, they will study the use of sildenafil in veterinary medicine in more detail.