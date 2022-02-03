Vitamin E effectively fights obesity even against the background of a fatty diet

Even without the background of a fatty diet, laboratory animals managed to lose weight and cope with the so-called bad cholesterol. Now, scientists are looking at this strategy to treat obesity and prevent obesity-related diseases in humans.

Developing a new strategy for the treatment of obesity, Japanese scientists from the Shibaura Institute of Technology relied on the assumption that obesity increases oxidative stress in the body, writes EurekAlert. To this end, they isolated tocotrienols from the well-known antioxidant vitamin E and tested them in mouse models.

One group of laboratory animals was fed a high-fat diet, while the other group was supplemented with tocotrienols. After 13 weeks of the experiment, scientists noted that while taking tocotrienols, mice do not gain as much excess weight. Further observations have shown that these compounds reduce the accumulation of fat in the kidney area and protect the liver from damage. In addition, the level of low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) decreased and the level of high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol) did not change.

From previous studies, scientists knew that obesity can contribute to cognitive decline. Meanwhile, testing this hypothesis in two groups of experimental animals, they found no significant differences in behavioral tests. Only the level of activity of the animals differed (the mice moved less without tocotrienols) and this behavior is thought to be associated with increased levels of anxiety and depression. Therefore, it is not yet clear how excess weight can provoke neurodegeneration.

“While some of the effects of tocotrienols are still a mystery, our work opens up new possibilities for developing drugs to combat obesity,” said study author Koji Fukui. According to WHO estimates, about 2 billion people in the world are overweight, so new strategies for preventing obesity are in great demand. Obesity is considered a key risk factor for diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Another study reports that lack of sleep increases the likelihood of the most dangerous obesity for health – visceral obesity, which accumulates in the abdomen around the internal organs. Scientists came to such disappointing results even within the framework of a short experiment with healthy people.