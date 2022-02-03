Volvo to test wireless charging for electric vehicles

Volvo will test wireless charging stations on XC40 Recharge electric vehicles. The tests will take place in Gothenburg and will last for three years.

Typically, hybrid and electric vehicles either charge directly from a 110 or 120-volt power grid or require a charging station. In both cases, they require a wired connection.

Wireless charging projects for electric vehicles are not that common, but they do exist. For example, the German concern BMW has equipped its 530e iPerformance hybrid car with a wireless charging station. To recharge the car, the driver just needs to drive close to the station – a small flat unit connected to a power outlet.

The XC40 Recharge electric crossover that Volvo unveiled in 2019 features a 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It takes 40 minutes to charge them to 80 percent. An electric car can travel more than 400 kilometers on a single charge on a WLTP cycle.

Volvo announced on March 3 that it will be testing wireless charging technology on the XC40 Recharge in Gothenburg over the next three years. Cars can be recharged by parking above charging blocks built into the street. During testing, the XC40 Recharge will drive more than 12 hours a day, driving 100,000 kilometers a year.

Wireless charging power for the all-electric XC40 Recharge will be over 40 kilowatts. This will allow vehicles to be charged about four times faster than wired 11 kW AC charging stations and nearly as fast as 50 kW DC charging stations.

Earlier we wrote about other ways to replenish the battery charge of electric vehicles. For example, with the help of solar panels located on the entire upper surface of the car or on an unfolding awning cover.