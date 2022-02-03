Waymo launches paid robot taxi service in San Francisco

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has given Alphabet subsidiary Wamo permission to launch a commercial robotic taxi service. The license is based in San Francisco, California, and allows the developer to charge for rides on their self-driving cars. Currently, every self-driving car must have a safe driver in the cabin, but in the future, Waymo plans to abandon them.

According to TechCrunch, approval from the CPUC is one of the main steps in the process of commercializing autonomous vehicles. Last September, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) granted Waymo permission to operate a robotic taxi, but the company’s operations were limited to non-profit activities. Now the company will be able to start offsetting its costs of designing, developing, and manufacturing autonomous vehicles.

In the coming weeks, Waymo will begin accepting commercial orders throughout the Waymo SF service area. The service will operate on the same principles as Uber and Lyft, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Waymo has not disclosed the size of its fleet, but according to a recent CPUC report, the company operates at least 100 self-driving vehicles.

Since last August, Waymo has been offering free trips to San Francisco for members of its Trusted Tester program. The list of connected users includes a “verified group of people” who help the company learn about the quality of its services and analyze the effectiveness of technology solutions.

It’s worth noting that Waymo technically commercialized robot taxis and started making money on autopilot a few months before the new regulation. In November last year, she entered into an agreement with the Albertsons supermarket chain. As part of the partnership, the developer began delivering purchases to some customers using its self-driving cars and charging for them.

As for competitors, so far Waymo has only one clear competitor – the startup Cruise, acquired by General Motors a few years ago. The company relies on similar technology but is inferior to Waymo in terms of fleet size and the number of licenses — Cruise just last month received permission to test robot taxis without safety drivers, while Waymo has had the same certification since last year.