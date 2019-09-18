What can a slow loris teach you about sleep?

Humans typically sleep for 8 hours periods, this sleeping pattern was once believed to have arisen when humans moved from being nocturnal to diurnal. However, a new study on the slow loris has suggest this is not the case.

According to a pioneering study co-authored by Adriana Hernandez-Aguilar from the University of Oslo, Norway and its Centre for Ecological and Evolutionary Synthesis (CEES), the Javan slow loris, Nycticebus javanicus, sleeps the same way that humans do.

Doctoral student Kathleen Reinhardt from Oxford Brookes University, studied the slow loris by catching wild Javen slow lorises in Indonesia. A variety of safety measure had to be taken due to the venomous nature of the primate. The slow loris has glands it’s forearms that excrete toxic substances, once licked by the animal, their bite becomes poisonous.

How did this study change the understanding of the way we sleep?

“Humans and many other primates have what we call a monophasic sleep, which is defined by the fact that most of the sleep needs are covered during a single continuous period. So far, it has been common to believe that this rhythm of sleep arose when our primate ancestors switched from being nocturnal to being day-active”, explains Reinhardt.

“But our observations of slow loris sleep rhythm now shoot a big hole in that hypothesis, because slow lorises display strict nocturnal behavioural patterns in between sunset and sunrise. The lorises belong to a very old group, so this indicates that the monophasic sleep rhythm could have occurred before the primates became diurnal. In other words, the special rhythm of sleep that characterizes man and many of our closest primate relatives seems to be a much older trait than previously thought”, states Reinhardt.

Many humans take naps, is this the same for primates?

“This is also the case, for example, of chimpanzees, who like to take an afternoon nap. They can also look for food in the middle of the night, if there is a full moon and good light. But the main principle is that we talk about monophasic sleep if most of the sleep needs are covered in one continuous period”, explains Adriana Hernandez-Aguilar.

How did monophasic sleep effect our development?

“There is a hypothesis that monophasic sleep is more effective because you sleep deeper and rest better – so you can cope with less sleep within a day. You will not be as refreshed by dabbing or sleeping in short periods, as you can, for example, during a boring flight. The monophasic sleep rhythm may therefore have contributed to making us human, with the large brains that characterise us”, Reinhardt explains.