Where are the five most distant probes from Earth now?

Humans have been launching spacecraft into deep space for over fifty years. Of these dozens of probes, five have reached or are approaching the edges of our solar system: Pioneer 10, Pioneer 11, Voyager 1, Voyager 2 and New Horizons. Three of them are still working beyond their original plans.

Voyager 1 and 2

The Voyager mission recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. On January 1, 2023, Voyager 1 was over 23,830,940,000 km from Earth, while its sibling was over 19,890,790,000 km away. Now their main mission is to study the limits of the influence of the Sun. The first crossed the heliopause — the boundary where the flow of particles from the Sun ceases to be the most important influence — in 2012. The second crossed this border in 2018.

Despite almost half a century of service, both probes are still operating and sending data from scientific instruments (cameras were turned off several decades ago), relying on plutonium-fuelled radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs). A few months ago, the Voyager 1 team had to deal with a problem with a probe that was transmitting garbled information about its location. In the end, the engineers found the cause of the “failure” and restored work.

However, both probes continue to age. It is assumed that they will function at least until 2025, after which they will be lost forever.

Pioneer 10 and 11

The Pioneer 10 and 11 probes were launched in 1972 on a mission to conduct the first exploration of the solar system’s outer planets. They were the first to cross the asteroid belt and fly past Jupiter.

Unfortunately, both of these spacecraft, which are more than 50 years old, no longer operate – Pioneer-10 has been silent since 2003, and Pioneer-11 since 1995. At last count, Pioneer 10 is now over 19,692,000,000 km from Earth; Pioneer-11 – at a distance of more than 16,478,000,000 km.

Pioneer 10 also carries a message from humanity to would-be aliens in the form of a plate of gold and aluminum. Designed by Carl Sagan and Frank Drake, it depicts a naked couple with the man’s right hand raised in salute, a hydrogen atom, and a drawing of the solar system with the placement of the Earth. Also shown is the probe’s trajectory and dimensions compared to our height, as well as the emission speed of fourteen pulsars, which allow us to calculate the position of the Earth by triangulation.

New Horizons

Launched in 2006, New Horizons is definitely the little sister of these revolutionary missions. In 2015, the American probe was successful in obtaining images of Pluto, its first target. Three years ago, on New Year’s Day, New Horizons flew past a block of ice called 2014 MU69 (aka Arrokoth) in the Kuiper Belt, 43.4 astronomical units from the Sun.

His next goal is to explore the depths of the solar system. Now the spacecraft is at a distance of about 8,366,000,000 km from Earth. In a few months, New Horizons will be at a distance of 60 AU. from the Sun – a territory practically inaccessible to our terrestrial instruments.

At this time, the spacecraft will measure the solar wind until it reaches the heliopause. The mission team is also preparing for new observations of Kuiper belt objects. Finally, astronomers would also like to take advantage of the probe’s position to observe the two ice giants in our system – Uranus and Neptune – and study how light scatters through their atmospheres.