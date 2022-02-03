January 6, 2023 6:35 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Where are the five most distant probes from Earth now?

Where are the five most distant probes from Earth now?

Humans have been launching spacecraft into deep space for over fifty years. Of these dozens of probes, five have reached or are approaching the edges of our solar system: Pioneer 10, Pioneer 11, Voyager 1, Voyager 2 and New Horizons. Three of them are still working beyond their original plans.

Voyager 1 and 2

The Voyager mission recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. On January 1, 2023, Voyager 1 was over 23,830,940,000 km from Earth, while its sibling was over 19,890,790,000 km away. Now their main mission is to study the limits of the influence of the Sun. The first crossed the heliopause — the boundary where the flow of particles from the Sun ceases to be the most important influence — in 2012. The second crossed this border in 2018.

Despite almost half a century of service, both probes are still operating and sending data from scientific instruments (cameras were turned off several decades ago), relying on plutonium-fuelled radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs). A few months ago, the Voyager 1 team had to deal with a problem with a probe that was transmitting garbled information about its location. In the end, the engineers found the cause of the “failure” and restored work.

However, both probes continue to age. It is assumed that they will function at least until 2025, after which they will be lost forever.

Pioneer 10 and 11

The Pioneer 10 and 11 probes were launched in 1972 on a mission to conduct the first exploration of the solar system’s outer planets. They were the first to cross the asteroid belt and fly past Jupiter.

Unfortunately, both of these spacecraft, which are more than 50 years old, no longer operate – Pioneer-10 has been silent since 2003, and Pioneer-11 since 1995. At last count, Pioneer 10 is now over 19,692,000,000 km from Earth; Pioneer-11 – at a distance of more than 16,478,000,000 km.

Pioneer 10 also carries a message from humanity to would-be aliens in the form of a plate of gold and aluminum. Designed by Carl Sagan and Frank Drake, it depicts a naked couple with the man’s right hand raised in salute, a hydrogen atom, and a drawing of the solar system with the placement of the Earth. Also shown is the probe’s trajectory and dimensions compared to our height, as well as the emission speed of fourteen pulsars, which allow us to calculate the position of the Earth by triangulation.

New Horizons

Launched in 2006, New Horizons is definitely the little sister of these revolutionary missions. In 2015, the American probe was successful in obtaining images of Pluto, its first target. Three years ago, on New Year’s Day, New Horizons flew past a block of ice called 2014 MU69 (aka Arrokoth) in the Kuiper Belt, 43.4 astronomical units from the Sun.

His next goal is to explore the depths of the solar system. Now the spacecraft is at a distance of about 8,366,000,000 km from Earth. In a few months, New Horizons will be at a distance of 60 AU. from the Sun – a territory practically inaccessible to our terrestrial instruments.

At this time, the spacecraft will measure the solar wind until it reaches the heliopause. The mission team is also preparing for new observations of Kuiper belt objects. Finally, astronomers would also like to take advantage of the probe’s position to observe the two ice giants in our system – Uranus and Neptune – and study how light scatters through their atmospheres.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Lexus' flagship electric car will offer a range of about 700 km and solid-state batteries

Lexus’ flagship electric car will offer a range of about 700 km and solid-state batteries

Toyota Motor Corporation has committed to converting all Lexus models to electric traction by 2035, although the first-born in the face of the RZ 450e crossover will hit the market with some delay relative to the mass “relative” named Toyota bZ4X. The parent company is already actively showing off the looks of future Lexus electric vehicles, promising the fastest model a range of up to 700

February 15, 2022
Artificial Intelligence to map obesity

Scientists use Artificial Intelligence to map obesity

A team of US scientists have developed an innovative program which uses Artificial Intelligence to map obesity by analysing satellite imagery of urban environments. The program using Artificial Intelligence to map obesity is being used to investigate the link between our surroundings and our health, in order to inform knowledge about obesity which is becoming increasingly prevalent. How was the study carried out? The study is titled ‘Use

September 6, 2018
A mutation protects the flu virus from the action of antibodies

A mutation protects the flu virus from the action of antibodies

The alteration, present in a generalized way in the H3N2 subtype, reduces the replication of the pathogen, but confers protection against the immune system. During the 2014-2015 season, the H3N2 subtype of the influenza virus acquired a new mutation in the neuraminidase protein sequence, located in the virus envelope and responsible for separating, and releasing, the newly synthesized virions from the infected cell. This alteration allows

July 14, 2020
Smart presented an electric crossover with fast charging and a power reserve of 440 km

Smart presented an electric crossover with fast charging and a power reserve of 440 km

German automaker Smart, a sub-brand of Daimler AG, has unveiled its first electric SUV, Model #1. The new electric car was developed in collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Geely Automobile, received several configurations, and will go on sale in Europe and China. On a single charge, Smart #1 is capable of driving up to 440 kilometers, and it takes less than 30 minutes to replenish the battery

April 15, 2022
AI came up with 40,000 new chemical weapons in 6 hours

AI came up with 40,000 new chemical weapons in 6 hours

Specialists from the American pharmaceutical company Collaborations Pharmaceuticals launched a neural network created to search for drugs into “villain mode” to show how easy it is to direct this technology to harm people. They were amazed at how fast the neural network invented 40,000 potentially lethal molecules. In order for AI to start creating chemical weapons, Collaborations Pharmaceuticals engineers only had to change the methodology so

March 18, 2022
Road with induction charging of electric vehicles

The first road with induction charging of electric vehicles will appear in the USA

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the construction of the nation’s first road to support remote charging of electric vehicles. The state has signed an agreement with Israeli startup ElectReon, which will take over the construction of the 1.6 km charging section of the road, and the regulators will provide funding in the amount of $1.9 million. The experimental section will be built in the suburbs of

February 9, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022