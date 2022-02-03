Where did water come from on Earth: a new study disproved all theories

Earth’s water supply is incredibly important to its ability to sustain life. However, scientists are still arguing where it came from. “SciTechEuropa” got acquainted with the results of the study.

Despite the fact that 70.8% of the surface of the globe is covered with water, where it came from is not known for certain. We figure out whether it was originally present during the formation of the Earth or whether it was “delivered” by meteorites or comets from space.

Scientists have studied samples from the moon. Why?

The question of where water on Earth came from has long been a subject of controversy. To find out, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) conducted a new study in which they studied samples from the moon.

According to one theory, the Earth-Moon system was formed as a result of the collision of two large bodies at a very early stage in the development of the solar system. Also on the Moon, there are no processes of plate tectonics and weathering. Namely, these processes make it difficult to study the history of ancient life on Earth.

As a result, the Moon has become an excellent “laboratory” for the study of our planet. For example, satellite samples have helped scientists answer the question of where water on Earth came from.

Previous theories

Despite being considered the planet of the oceans, Earth is generally a relatively dry world. At least when compared to many other objects in the solar system. And the moon is even drier. The generally accepted opinion of scientists was that the shortage of volatile substances (such as water) on Earth and especially on the Moon was caused by a powerful blow.

What did the scientists find out?

During the study, they studied the isotopic composition of lunar rocks and made an amazing discovery. It turned out that the colliding objects (which formed the Earth-Moon system) were distinguished by low levels of volatile elements even before the fatal impact.

How was the research?

To find out, the scientists used the relative amount of the volatile and radioactive isotope rubidium-87. It is calculated from its daughter isotope strontium-87. Using this data, the scientists determined the balance of rubidium in the Earth-Moon system at the time it formed. Experts found that the level of strontium-87 was extremely low. This means that the colliding bodies were initially dry. And the water appeared after the impact, during the formation of the Earth as a separate planet.

What does all of this mean?

As a result, scientists came to the conclusion that either water appeared on Earth at its birth, or some object hit the planet, which mainly consisted of pure H₂O compound and nothing else. This means that neither meteoroids nor asteroids could become sources of water on Earth. “Everything points to the fact that the planet was simply born with water initially,” concludes cosmochemist Greg Brennecka, co-author of the new study.