Where does pink snow come from and why does it harm nature?

Residents of cities, especially megacities, are used to seeing dark brown snow. Winter precipitation acquires its “dirty” appearance when microscopic water droplets in clouds are attracted to dust particles and freeze. This state of affairs can hardly surprise anyone and indicates a strong environmental pollution. For this reason, outside the city, the snow cover remains white, regularly reflecting the sun’s rays due to its complex structure and composition. Like ice, snow, when clear, has a slightly bluish or greenish tint (after all, both are frozen water). But how then to explain the pink snow, which is increasingly reported by researchers from different countries? In the summer of 2020, for example, on the Alpine glacier Presena, in northern Italy, they noticed an unusual snow cover that turned pink. At the same time, the shade in some areas had both a light shade and a more saturated red. In fact, pink and red snow is a fairly well-known phenomenon, but a new study shows that it is much more dangerous than previously thought.

Pure snow color

Sparkling fresh white snow is a natural reflective surface on Earth. Evaporating, water from the seas and oceans rises, where it cools and collects in drops. When the temperature drops below zero, the droplets turn into ice crystals, falling to the Earth in the form of snow. With the onset of spring, melted snow evaporates or flows into water bodies, repeating its natural cycle.

Being ice crystals with many flat facets, snowflakes are essentially microscopic mirrors, reflecting the sun’s rays into the atmosphere. Snow is also an excellent covering material, protecting the ground and soil from freezing and icy winds. This cold precipitation regulates the temperature in spring and provides the moisture needed by the plants (their snow, among other things, keeps out pests and rodents). In a word, without snow, life on Earth would look different.

For this reason, environmental pollution is a serious environmental problem. And if in the cities the snow understandably takes on a dirty brown hue, then what happens on the previously snow-white mountain peaks? As recently reported by the media, high in the mountains across the US, melting snow has turned pink, which is negatively affecting water levels in drought-prone regions. A similar picture is also observed in the mountains of the Caucasus, the Northern Urals, Italy and Greenland.

Where does pink snow come from?

In 2020, scientists from the University of Milan reported that snow on mountain peaks was turning pink due to an algae bloom, Ancylonema nordenskioeldii (Chlamydomonas snow), previously found in Greenland. Italian researchers came to this conclusion by studying the effect of algae on the melting of glaciers. It turned out that algae darken the snow, which is why it absorbs more heat and melts faster.

Recall that as the average temperature on the planet rises as a result of rapid climate change, the Earth loses its ice cover. Excessive amount of melted snow due to the flourishing of snow algae also negatively affects the state of ecosystems.

Snow algae cells grow in snow, the melting of which provides water resources to rivers, underlying ecosystems and communities. If the snow melts very quickly during the spring or summer months, floods and subsequent droughts can be expected. Thus, the rate of snow melt has a major impact on the amount of water available in the summer season. In the future, according to University of Washington professor Robin Codner, the situation is likely to worsen.

Melting glaciers and snow algae

The scientific community is collecting data on the distribution of algae blooms, noting their increased numbers on the snowpacks that protect glaciers during the spring and summer. These algae, according to experts, accelerate the melting of the already disappearing snow cover of the planet. A red pigmented green algae found in high altitude and polar regions around the world.

Note that the distribution of snow algae is currently not taken into account in climate models, so it is extremely difficult to assess the degree of their influence on the melting of snow cover, experts say.

At the same time, the flowering of Ancylonema nordenskioeldii appears to be contributing to climate change. So, in the summer of 2022, US researchers visited the mountains in Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Utah and Montana in search of pink snow, collecting samples and testing the ability of colored snow to reflect the sun’s rays.

One of the main questions about the impact of snow algae on ecosystems lies in the composition of substances that promote their growth. In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, scientists melted snow by mixing melt water with nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus. The algae were then placed in a cold incubator for 5-10 days, and then the algae growth rate and nutrient levels were measured (in the wild, algae nutrients come from different places).

Pink snow is killing glaciers

Previous research has shown that rocks contain phosphorus released by glacier movement and nitrogen from chemical fertilizers in agricultural areas. Scientists suspect that both substances stimulate algae growth, although they are somewhat more interested in nitrogen. But to finally understand what is happening, we need more samples of pink snow to learn more about changing climate processes. And if the gradual melting of snow is good, then the rapid one entails many problems.

Previously, scientists have come to a consensus about the rapid bloom of algae in the French Alps. In Greenland, algal blooms are estimated to be responsible for 13% of the disappearing mountain cover and ice sheet, and in Alaska for 17% of total snow and glacier melt.

Wired quoted Erin Wharton of the Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service as saying that scientists don’t yet understand how land changes will affect snow algae habitats. In general, the state of the world’s environment is deteriorating, and the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable every year.