Which animal species has existed the longest?

Our planet has been teeming with life for over three billion years. During this incredibly long period of time, billions of species appeared, evolved and then became extinct. Those that exist today are not even 1% of all species that have lived on Earth. But in this ever-changing world, which species has endured the longest?

In November 2010, the Guinness Book of Records named Triops cancriformis the oldest living creature. Analysis of their fossils shows that these armored shrimp-like crustaceans have existed since the Triassic period (251.9 – 201.3 million years ago).

However, while they still look the same, DNA analysis has shown that these creatures have in fact never stopped evolving under their armor, creating differences between species that are not always noticeable.

For example, we know that the species T. cancriformis, which evolved from similar Triassic ancestors, evolved no more than 25 million years ago, according to a study published in the journal PeerJ. Another paper, this time published in the journal PLOS One, even puts the appearance of this species at only 2.6 million years ago.

Are there any other contenders for the title of the longest-lived species on Earth? Two can be mentioned.

The earliest animals are a group of deep sea fish called coelacanths. Researchers discovered some of their fossils as early as the 1800s. It was originally believed that these fish disappeared with the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. In the 1930s, newly collected specimens suggested that these animals appeared over 400 million years ago.

However, again, the coelenterates that live in our oceans today are not like the fossil species that actually went extinct. A study published in the journal Marine Biology twelve years ago suggested that living species emerged in the last twenty to thirty million years.

The same can be said about the horseshoe crab squad, which also claims this title. A study published ten years ago in the journal Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution finally showed that the oldest living group of Asian horseshoe crabs (called Tachypleus) appeared no more than twenty-five million years ago.

Therefore, there is no definite answer to this question, but it is safe to say that the oldest living species on Earth belongs to these three groups of animals.