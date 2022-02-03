WHO adds tocilizumab to the list of medicines for the treatment of coronavirus infection

The World Health Organization (WHO) has included the monoclonal antibody tocilizumab (tocilizumab) in the list of prequalified drugs and can now be used to treat coronavirus infection in developing countries. Reuters writes about it.

Tocilizumab is widely used in the treatment of inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis, giant cell arteritis, and cytokine release syndrome.

Last year, Roche’s tocilizumab was approved by US and EU regulators for the treatment of adults with coronavirus infection who are using systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.