Why do people lack vitamins in spring and how to drink them?

The onset of spring brings a good mood, not to all people. The fact is that in winter, many men and women do not get enough vitamins and minerals, because of which their bodies weaken.

This leads not only to an increase in the risk of diseases in the spring but also to a frequent lack of mood, fatigue, memory impairment, and other unpleasant symptoms. To replenish strength and meet the summer with a full body of energy, doctors advise people to drink vitamins and go out more often on sunny days. Everyone probably knows that in the spring people need to replenish their supply of vitamins and minerals – it’s not without reason that we were all stuffed with ascorbic acid and other tasty and (not very) pills in childhood. But let’s find out in more detail, because what exactly in the spring do people have beriberi, what vitamins and other useful substances are most needed by the human body and how to use them correctly? I think everyone will learn something new themselves.

What causes beriberi?

As already noted at the beginning of the article, in winter people get less useful substances for the body than in other seasons. Firstly, this is due to the fact that from mid-autumn to spring, greenhouse vegetables and fruits, which contain few vitamins and minerals, are mainly sold in stores. Secondly, in autumn, winter, and early spring, the sky is covered with a thick layer of clouds, and people rarely see sunlight. But it is the main source of vitamin D, which plays a very important role in our bodies.

The main signs of beriberi

The body can report vitamin deficiencies with a wide range of symptoms. As a rule, they are:

drowsiness unnatural for a person;

frequent nausea and dizziness;

decreased appetite;

fatigue from any work;

deterioration in the quality of sleep;

mood swings;

digestive problems.

If a person has at least a few of the symptoms mentioned above, this is a clear sign that you need to see a doctor and get recommendations for replenishing vitamins and minerals in the body.

What vitamins does a person need?

At the moment, scientists know about the existence of more than ten vitamins that are necessary for the proper functioning of the human body. But among them, five can be distinguished, the lack of which most often occurs in the cold seasons.

What is vitamin A for?

Vitamin A plays an important role in the body’s immune system. At a minimum, it affects the production of lymphocytes – the main cells of immunity. Vitamin A also contributes to the normal functioning of the sebaceous glands, that is, with a sufficient amount of it, people’s hair becomes less oily, and acne appears much less frequently.

Vitamin A is found in orange-colored fruits and vegetables: carrots, pumpkins, tangerines, and so on.

What is vitamin D for?

For the human body, a type of vitamin D is especially important, which is better known as D3 or cholecalciferol. It is produced when a person is exposed to sunlight. In autumn, winter, and early spring there is little sun, so at this time people have a deficiency of this substance. The benefits of vitamin D3 are to improve the regulation of metabolic processes, strengthen immunity, improve the functioning of the cardiovascular system, and so on.

In addition to sunlight, you can get vitamin D3 from fatty fish like herring and mackerel, mushrooms, dairy products, and chicken eggs. But it is best, of course, to walk more often on the street in clear weather.

What is vitamin C for?

Vitamin C is best known for boosting the immune system and thereby protecting against disease. It is also called ascorbic acid – perhaps this name is even closer to the people. This vitamin is important for preventing colds, protecting against stress, and preventing skin aging.

You can replenish the balance of vitamin C by eating citrus fruits like lemons and oranges, various types of cabbage, and greens.

What are the B vitamins for?

This group includes vitamins B1, B6, and B12. Each of them is important in its own way:

B1 (thiamine) is necessary for the effective functioning of the brain;

B6 (pyridoxine) is needed for the proper functioning of the nervous system;

B12 (cyanocobalamin) plays an important role in both the maintenance of the mind and the nervous system.

What is vitamin E for?

Vitamin E is perhaps the least known to most people. But it has very important antioxidant properties – they protect cells from oxidative processes. Also, this vitamin strengthens the immune system, improves the condition of the walls of blood vessels and capillaries, and also prevents the formation of blood clots.

Vitamin E is found in large quantities in nuts and seeds, vegetable oils, peas, tomatoes, avocados, and other foods.

How to drink vitamins?

Pharmacy vitamins must be drunk strictly according to the recommendations of the doctor and the instructions inside the packages. It is not recommended to consume on an empty stomach, so it is better to do it during or after a meal.

It is important to know that there are two types of vitamins:

fat-soluble (A, E, D);

water-soluble (B and C).

The former dissolve in fat, so it is better to seize them with a small amount of fat-containing foods: butter, eggs, cheese, and so on. And the latter is dissolved in the liquid so that it can simply be washed down with clean water.

It is important to note that some people also take omega-3 capsules regularly.