Why women are more likely than men to suffer side effects of drugs

Medicines help people quickly get rid of pain and treat a huge number of diseases – scientists have recently become closer to creating the best remedy for baldness. At the same time, there is not a single medicine in the world that does not have side effects. An example is paracetamol, which is usually drunk to reduce body temperature – some people experience nausea, vomiting, constipation, itching and other side effects after taking the pill. Especially often, women suffer from side effects of drugs, and this is not just a superficial observation, but a long-known fact. Researchers still cannot understand why the drugs have such a strong effect on women, but work on unraveling this mystery is underway – recently scientists have given this a more or less intelligible explanation.

Why do women get sick longer than men?

Scientists have long noticed that men and women experience diseases differently. Calculations show that side effects from drugs in women are 50-75% more common than in men. Because of their occurrence, some female representatives are forced to stop taking medications, which increases the duration of treatment.

This phenomenon has serious and unexpected consequences. First, due to concerns about women’s health, some medicines are being taken off the market. Secondly, side effects often cause women to be hospitalized. In 2004, scientists found that 250,000 hospitalizations are recorded in Australia every year, which are associated with the consequences of taking medications. Maintaining that many patients costs the healthcare system $1.4 billion. The same situation is likely to be observed in many other countries.

Dosage of medicines for men and women

But why are drug side effects more common in women? For many years, scientists have been confident that the cause lies in the body weight of the representatives of different sexes. As a rule, women are smaller than men, so the same dose of medicine can work differently. Let’s say if a large man drinks one tablet of paracetamol, the effect will be good. And if a fragile girl drinks the same dose, overdose symptoms may occur.

Because of this, it was thought that women could be saved from the effects of medication simply by telling them to take a lower dose. Suppose pharmacists could start writing in the instructions that men need to take one pill of the drug, and women only half. To date, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already advised women to reduce the dose of certain drugs, such as the sleeping pill zolpidem.

What causes drug side effects

Sounds like a good idea, but a new study shows that women suffer side effects not only because of their lower body weight, but it’s much more complicated.

During the experiment on male and female mice, scientists found that side effects from drugs may occur more often due to fat mass, glucose and cholesterol levels, body temperature, heart function, and a number of other factors. Based on this, it follows that in order to reduce the number of hospitalizations due to medication, it is not enough to reduce the dosage for women. In each case, a special approach is needed – to understand what dose of medicine is suitable for each person, you need to take into account a huge number of factors. However, there is currently no way to quickly do this.

It goes without saying that scientists have done a lot of work and made many conclusions, but we are only interested in the general result. In simple terms, women are more likely than men to suffer from side effects of drugs due to differences in the body. This is not only about less body weight – the organs of different sexes work differently.

Offhand, one can note the effect on the metabolism and absorption of drugs of the female sex hormones estrogen. These hormones can affect how drugs are absorbed and distributed in the body, which can affect how the drug works in the body. As a result, women may experience more side effects from medications than men.