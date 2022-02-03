With quantum technology, an electric car will be charged in 3 minutes

Electric transport has already proven that it is able to compete with internal combustion engines on equal terms in many ways, and made Elon Musk the richest man on Earth. However, charging electric cars is still regrettably long: about 10 hours at home or half an hour at the fastest station. The solution may be the technology of the so-called “quantum charging”. Scientists from South Korea have recently made significant progress in this direction.

Owners of modern electric vehicles have to factor in long charging times into their schedules. The lack of large-scale infrastructure hinders the spread of clean transport, even despite its other advantages.

The solution could be “quantum charging”, the idea of ​​which was first proposed in 2012, writes EurekAlert. The authors suggested that quantum laws could significantly speed up the process of charging batteries if all the batteries act simultaneously. In classical batteries, where the cells are charged in parallel, independently of each other, this would not be possible.

Later, in 2017, it was proved that quantum charging may have two factors behind the increase in speed: “global communication” (all elements communicate with each other at the same time) and “connection of all with all” (each “discussion” has only two members). However, it is not clear whether both of these factors are necessary and whether the charging speed limit can be reached.

Recently, scientists from the South Korean Institute of Basic Sciences answered both of these questions. Their research has shown that the connection of everyone to everyone is not important for quantum batteries and that the only significant factor is global communication. Scientists have gone further and identified the exact source of all the benefits of quantum charging and even developed a detailed method for manufacturing such batteries.

In addition, the developers were able to accurately estimate the speed gain when using the new technology. Whereas in classical batteries the maximum charging rate increases linearly with the number of batteries, in quantum batteries it is possible to achieve a quadratic increase in the charging rate. For example, if there are 200 batteries in an ordinary electric car, then the charging speed will increase by 200 times, that is, instead of 10 hours, the car will replenish the battery in three minutes. And at the points of accelerated charging – in a couple of seconds.

By focusing on the inactive buildup of lithium that occurs as battery age, US scientists have found a way to improve the performance of a lithium-ion battery. It turns out that this is possible if you make changes to the charging process.