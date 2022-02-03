XBB.1.5: new variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more contagious than ever

After three years of existence, the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve. A new variant is currently circulating in North America: This strain of the virus, designated XBB.1.5, has mutations that make it much more transmissible. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is “the most contagious variant found to date.” There could be a rapid rise in infections in the coming weeks, but no serious cases, experts say.

Sub-variant XBB.1.5 is a sub-line of XBB, which is itself a combination of two sub-lines of BA.2, explains the World Health Organization in a rapid risk assessment report. First discovered in the US at the end of October 2022, it has since been reported in 38 countries, including several European countries, notably the UK. “Based on its genetic characteristics and estimates of early growth rates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to an increased incidence of the disease,” the report concludes.

This viral form is highly transmissible. Virologist Trevor Bedford and his team at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle calculated that the current effective reproduction number (Rt) of XBB.1.5 is about 1.6 – meaning that each infected person can infect an average of 1.6 other people. . This is the highest among all Omicron options.

The XBB.1.5 growth benefit estimate, however, is based on data from only one country (USA) and is therefore subject to considerable uncertainty. Further research is needed to confirm this. Moreover, rapid growth in the US does not necessarily mean that the variant will become dominant in Europe: “Significant differences in variant circulation between North America and Europe were observed on several occasions during the pandemic,” notes the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projections show that the XBB.1.5 subvariant is currently one of the most common in the US, accounting for more than 27% of infections in the first week of January (versus 34% of BQ.1.1 and 21% of cases BQ.1). It remains to be seen if XBB.1.5 will become the dominant form in the US in the coming weeks. “This will depend on the degree of benefit of XBB.1.5 and the various factors that influence the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in general,” explains Marlene Figgins from Trevor Bedford’s lab.

Why is this sub-option such a concern? For starters, it is very similar to its “parent” variant, XBB, which already showed a high level of immune protection (regardless of whether immunity was acquired through infection or vaccination). XBB has a mutation at site 486 of its spike protein, and mutations at this site are known to give the virus the ability to elude the immune system. At the same time, this mutation makes the virus somewhat less effective in terms of infectivity.

But XBB.1.5 carries an additional substitution (designated S486P) that allows it to bind more efficiently to ACE2 receptors on human cells. “It has a significantly higher binding affinity for hACE2 compared to BQ.1.1 and XBB/XBB.1,” the pre-publication article says. It turned out that this mutation increases the infectivity of the virus, while maintaining its ability to bypass the immune defenses.

The fact that XBB.1 and XBB.1.5 show comparable immune escape but different transmissibility suggests that increased receptor binding affinity would lead to higher growth benefits, the researchers note.

With regard to the severity of infections associated with this subvariant, no conclusions can be drawn at this time as experts do not have sufficient data. However, several experts noted that the properties of the XBB.1.5 immune escape should not be overestimated: this subvariant will not be able to completely bypass the immune system, Alessandro Sette, a professor at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology, told Scientific American. “Although some variants of SARS-CoV-2 can evade antibodies to varying degrees, T cells retain about 85% of their ability to fight the virus at the population level,” he says.

Jake Scott, a professor at Stanford University and an infectious disease specialist, also notes that Omicron subvariants are less likely to cause lower respiratory disease. “Yes, the Omicron sub-variants are highly transmissible, and yes, XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible of them all. So it’s entirely possible that this could lead to an increase in cases. But I’m not worried that this will lead to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths from just COVID-19,” he said.